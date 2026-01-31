Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

News

1 Killed, Several Injured After Bus Rams into Pedestrians

Published

At least one person has been killed and scores injured after a bus rammed into pedestrians at a bus stop in Nairobi’s Ngara area.

Nairobi County police commander George Seda confirmed the accident and disclosed that one person died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the driver of the bus appeared to lose control of the bus before it veered into a group of people in Ngara.

Emergency responders, including two ambulance crews, were deployed to the scene to attend to the victims and conduct rescue operations.

The injured were rushed to the hospital for immidiate medicate attention, with several of them said to be in critical condition.

Reports indicate that most of the injured were teachers who were in a queue outside Nairobi City Primary School to vote in the ongoing Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) branch elections.

The accident comes hours after several pupils were injured when a school van they were traveling in overturned along Charity Road in Endarasha, Kieni West, Nyeri County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the van, causing it to roll and land in a ditch, leaving several learners with serious injuries.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross announced that its responders were quickly deployed to the scene for the rescue mission.

“A road traffic incident involving a school bus that veered off the road and overturned has been reported in Endarasha, Nyeri County. Response teams have been deployed,” the organization stated.

The injured learners were rushed by first responders to the Endarasha Health Centre for urgent medical attention.

