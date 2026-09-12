1 Killed, Several Injured as Chaos Erupts During UDA Meeting in Embu

One person has been killed and several others injured after chaos erupted during a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) meeting in Manyatta Constituency, Embu County.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was evacuated from the venue by his security detail following the chaos on Saturday afternoon.

Several vehicles were set on fire during the violence, including those belonging to journalists from multiple media houses covering the event.

Police officers were forced to lob tear gas canisters to disperse a group of rowdy youth who had stormed the event led by DP Kindiki.

The youths later regrouped after the meeting and caused chaos in the area, spilling onto the nearby road, attacking drivers and residents.

Embu West police boss Vincent Kitili confirmed that one person was killed during the confrontation and his body was taken to the mortuary.

“What I know is that we took one body to the mortuary. Six vehicles were also torched, and three others vandalised,” said Kitili.

In a statement after the meeting, DP Kindiki said the UDA party regretted the loss and damage arising from the disruption of the meeting.

“The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party regrets the loss and damage brought about by those responsible for organising the youth to disrupt our party meeting in Nembure, Embu earlier today,” Kindiki said.

The Deputy President condemned the violence and called for action against those responsible.

“The Party condemns violence and demands that law enforcement agencies take punitive measures against all those responsible for perpetuating political violence,” Kindiki stated.

Meanwhile, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire blamed politicians affiliated with the Democratic Congress Party (DCP) for the chaos, accusing them of inciting people against others.

“You have burnt people’s vehicles, and robbed people on the highway. Just because, according to you, the only party that should have meetings in Embu County is your DCP. It is wrong, and those women who have been robbed are very upset,” Mbarire alleged.