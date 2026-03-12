1 Student Dead, 10 Other Injured After Falling Into Septic Tank

One student has been confirmed dead, and at least 10 were injured after they fell into a septic tank while watching President William Ruto’s motorcade in Kapsabet.

The incident occurred on Thursday, March 12, mid-morning at the Kapsabet School for the Deaf in Nandi County.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said the injured students were rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

“A toilet structure collapsed today at Kapsabet School for the Deaf in Nandi County, trapping several students inside. Emergency teams from the Kenya Red Cross Society, county authorities, and the school responded swiftly and rescued all those trapped. Seven students were injured and taken to the hospital for treatment.

“The situation is now contained. Psychosocial support, including sign language support, will be provided,” the organization stated.

Preliminary reports indicate that the learners were standing on top of a 20-foot-long septic tank in a bid to catch a glimpse of President Ruto’s motorcade when it collapsed.

Following the incident, President Ruto visited the school and offered his sympathies to the institution after the disaster.

The Head of State donated Ksh5 million for the development of infrastructure at the affected school.

“I am aware that some students got injured when they came to see me. I am very sorry for the accident, and we will look into the matter together with the county government,” Ruto stated.

He added, “I have assessed the school and realised that you need some infrastructure development. For that, I will leave you Ksh 5 million.”

President Ruto was accompanied by Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Tinderet Member of Parliament Julius Melly.