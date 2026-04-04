10 Dead After Matatu Rams Into trailer Along Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

At least 10 people have lost their lives after they were involved in a tragic road accident at Gilgil along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The accident, which occurred on Friday, April 3, at 9:30 p.m., involved a 14-seater matatu belonging to Leakana Sacco that was heading from Naivasha towards Nakuru.

The matatu then rammed into a stationary trailer parked along the highway leading to the fatal accident.

The impact of the collision left the matatu driver dead on the spot alongside nine other passengers. Five other passengers survived the fatal accident and were rushed to Gilgil Sub-County Hospital for treatment.

Emergency teams, including police officers, were deployed to the scene of the accident to manage the situation and clear the wreckage.

The accident comes days after 15 people were killed in a grisly accident near the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology along the Nyeri-Nyahururu highway.

The accident involved a 14-seater matatu that was heading towards Mweiga from Nyeri town, and a lorry which was moving in the opposite direction.

The driver of the lorry was reportedly trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle when the lorry collided with the matatu head-on.

Four passengers died on the spot, while 11 others were confirmed dead after being rushed to the Nyeri County Referral Hospital.

Several others who sustained injuries in the accident were admitted to various hospitals in Nyeri County.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Thursday, April 2, announced the deployment of speed cameras on Kenyan roads.

In a statement, the authority stated that speeding was the leading cause of road fatalities in the country and called on drivers to slow down and adhere to posted road limits.

“We shall deploy traffic enforcement officers, speed cameras and sobriety checkpoints at strategic points.

“Slow down and adhere to posted limits. Driving impairs judgment and reaction time; if you have consumed alcohol, do not get behind the wheel,” the statement read.