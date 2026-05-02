10 Killed as 10 Heavy Rainfall Hits Across Kenya

At least 10 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing heavy rainfall being experienced across many parts of the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, the National Police Service (NPS) said the majority of the deaths have been reported in the Eastern region.

“So far, a total of 10 people have sadly lost their lives, with the highest number — 7 fatalities — reported in the Eastern region,” read the statement in part.

NPS also said a landslide has been reported in Tambach Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet, posing further risks to residents and infrastructure.

The service noted that emergency teams are currently on the ground conducting rescue operations and assisting affected communities.

“Emergency response teams are actively on the ground conducting rescue operations, assisting affected communities, and working to restore access and critical services.

“The Service, in coordination with relevant agencies, remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and providing support where needed,” NPS said.

The police also mentioned that two bridges, Mwena in Kwale, Coast Region, and Ngomeni in Kitui, Eastern Region, have been damaged by the heavy rains, disrupting transport and access in some areas.

Further, the police urged residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly in regions already identified as high-risk.

” We urge all persons, especially those in high-risk and affected areas, to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones, heed advisories from local authorities, and stay informed as the Kenya Meteorological Department continues to monitor and provide timely updates,” NPS added.

This comes after the Kenya Meteorological Department said rainfall is expected to persist across many regions in the next few weeks.

The weatherman highlighted the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast, and parts of North Eastern Kenya.