Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

10 Killed as 10 Heavy Rainfall Hits Across Kenya

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

At least 10 people have lost their lives due to the ongoing heavy rainfall being experienced across many parts of the country.

In a statement on Friday, May 1, the National Police Service (NPS) said the majority of the deaths have been reported in the Eastern region.

“So far, a total of 10 people have sadly lost their lives, with the highest number — 7 fatalities — reported in the Eastern region,” read the statement in part.

NPS also said a landslide has been reported in Tambach Sub-County, Elgeyo Marakwet, posing further risks to residents and infrastructure.

The service noted that emergency teams are currently on the ground conducting rescue operations and assisting affected communities.

“Emergency response teams are actively on the ground conducting rescue operations, assisting affected communities, and working to restore access and critical services.

“The Service, in coordination with relevant agencies, remains fully committed to safeguarding lives and providing support where needed,” NPS said.

The police also mentioned that two bridges, Mwena in Kwale, Coast Region, and Ngomeni in Kitui, Eastern Region, have been damaged by the heavy rains, disrupting transport and access in some areas.

Further, the police urged residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly in regions already identified as high-risk.

” We urge all persons, especially those in high-risk and affected areas, to remain vigilant, avoid flooded zones, heed advisories from local authorities, and stay informed as the Kenya Meteorological Department continues to monitor and provide timely updates,” NPS added.

This comes after the Kenya Meteorological Department said rainfall is expected to persist across many regions in the next few weeks.

The weatherman highlighted the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Coast, and parts of North Eastern Kenya.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

News

Gov’t Warns Residents Living Along the Lower Tana River Over Flood Risk

Residents living along the Lower Tana River, particularly in the Tana Delta, have been urged to remain on high alert as rising water levels...

3 days ago

News

Last Contingent of Kenyan Police Officers Return from Haiti

The last contingent of 150 police officers who were serving in the Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission in Haiti has returned home. The officers...

4 days ago

News

Kalonzo Issues Demands to President Ruto, CS Murkomen Over Kitui Killings

Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) leader Kalonzo Musyoka has demanded answers from President William Ruto and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen over Saturday night’s attack...

6 days ago
Inspector General Douglas Kanja Inspector General Douglas Kanja

News

NPS Breaks Silence After Camel Hearders Killed 7 Locals in Kitui

The National Police Service (NPS) called for calm and restraint following a deadly attack that left seven people dead in Tseikuru, Kitui County. In...

6 days ago