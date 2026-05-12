11 Activists Arrested, Blocked From Protesting at Africa Forward Summit

Police officers have arrested 11 activists in Nairobi after attempting to force their way into the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC), where the Africa Forward Summit is being held.

The first group of protestors tried to approach the venue from near the Serena Hotel but was stopped and dispersed by anti-riot police officers.

The second group of activists was blocked from accessing the venue of the Africa Forward Summit along Uhuru Highway.

The protestors were holding placards calling for an end to what they described as foreign interference in the African continent.

The activists were repelled by security officials, with some being bundled into police vehicles and taken to police custody.

Those arrested include: Dimitrios Patelis Lee, Joti Brar, Gacheke Gachihi, Guy Bremond, Sayialel Mankuyio, Julius Kamau, John Kamau, Brian Mwanzi, Derivk Opiyo, Fredrik Yara, and Colins Otieno.

Meanwhile, the Central Organising Committee of the Communist Party of Kenya has condemned the arrest of the activists, terming it as harassment of peaceful protestors.

“The Central Organising Committee of the Communist Party Marxist Kenya strongly condemns the arrests, intimidation, and harassment carried out by the Kenyan state against local and international comrades who participated in the anti-French imperialism demonstration and the counter-summit held in Nairobi against the so-called Africa Forward Summit.

“These arrests expose the true character of the Ruto regime as a neocolonial and comprador administration acting in defence of imperialist interests against the democratic rights of the people. The regime has chosen to criminalise anti-imperialist solidarity while rolling out the red carpet for foreign exploiters and agents of monopoly capital,” the statement read.

The Africa Forward Summit, which is being cohosted by France and Kenya, is being attended by over 30 heads of state from across the continent.