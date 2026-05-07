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11 Govt Officials Arrested Over Alleged Ksh 85 Million NG-CDF Scandal

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

File image of EACC Headquarters in Nairobi

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested 11 suspects over the alleged embezzlement of Ksh85 million from the Eldama Ravine National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF).

In a statement on Thursday, May 7, EACC said the suspects include members of the NG-CDF committee and sub-county officials accused of misappropriating public funds allocated to the constituency.

According to EACC, the investigations stemmed from complaints that millions of shillings allocated to Eldama Ravine NG-CDF between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 financial years could not be accounted for.

“The Commission received a complaint alleging that between the 2018/2019 and 2020/2021 Financial Years, the Eldama Ravine NG-CDF lost approximately Kes 85 million, resulting in the failure to implement several proposed development projects within the constituency.

“Investigations established that during the 2018/2019, 2019/2020, and 2020/2021 Financial Years, the Eldama Ravine Constituency received a total allocation of Kes 369,052,479 from the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board,” EACC said.

Further investigations by the anti-graft body revealed that a total of Kes 85,002,440 was irregularly withdrawn in cash from the constituency’s NG-CDF account, disguised as M&E expenditure.

The commission said the investigation file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which approved charges against 11 suspects.

The suspects include: Geoffrey Koech, Solomon Mwaura Kiratu,  Joseph Kibor Aiyabei, Ann Mwihaki Mwangi, Dickson Kiplagat Chelimo, Peter Kiptanui, and Evans Kiprono Keter.

Others are: Stephen Kipyegon Bundotich, Evans Kipngetich Kiptoo, Musa Kiplagat Ngetich, Walter Zali Avihama, Kipruto Yegon, and Anthony Cherogony Toroitich.

EACC noted that 11 of the 13 suspects have been arrested and escorted to the EACC South Rift Regional Office in Nakuru for processing ahead of their arraignment.

The suspects will face various charges, including Abuse of Office, Conspiracy to Commit an Economic Crime, Fraudulent Acquisition of Public Property, Willful Failure to Comply with the Law Relating to Management of Public Funds, False Accounting by a Public Officer, and Negligence of Official Duty.

Meanwhile, the commission called on the two remaining suspects, Solomon Mwaura Kiratu and Ann Mwihaki Mwangi, to surrender themselves at any EACC office.

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