11 Storey Building Demolished in Mombasa – A Call on Construction Safety in Kenya

11 Storey Building in Mombasa
KDRTV News – Mombasa: The recent collapse of a building in Mombasa has shocked the nation and brought urgent attention to the growing problem of unsafe construction practices in Kenya. What seemed like a single accident has revealed a much deeper crisis in the construction sector.

What Happened?

A multi-storey building under construction in the Bondeni  area of Mombasa came crashing down, injuring several people and trapping others under the rubble. The building, owned by Swani Properties Ltd, was being built by the China Railway Wuju Group Corporation. Although no deaths were reported, the incident raised serious questions about the quality and safety of buildings being put up across the country.

Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif Nassir released the findings about the truth in press as stated: “Following the tragic collapse of an 11-storey building in Bondeni, Mombasa, we commissioned a multi-agency taskforce to uncover what went wrong and, more importantly, how we fix it. The report reveals systemic gaps: poor supervision, credential misuse, weak enforcement, and outdated processes. But it also provides a bold roadmap to build safer, stronger, and more accountable cities. We must now do what is difficult but necessary — reform our systems, enforce integrity, and protect lives. That is the path we choose.”

Governor Mombasa County Abdulswamad

Investigations into the Mombasa collapse have shown that this was not an isolated event. Many buildings in Mombasa and other parts of Kenya are being constructed with substandard materials, poor workmanship, and in violation of building codes. Some developers ignore technical reports or proceed with construction even when buildings are found to be unsafe. This puts the lives of both workers and future occupants at great risk.

Weak Oversight and Corruption

One of the major problems is the failure of government agencies to enforce building regulations. The Kenya Building Code clearly outlines safety standards, but these are often ignored or loosely applied. In many cases, construction continues without the proper approvals, or after failed safety tests. Investigations suggest that corruption and lack of coordination between agencies allow dangerous buildings to keep going up.

In the Mombasa case, both the County Government and the National Construction Authority (NCA) denied giving final approval for the building. This shows a serious communication gap, if not deliberate negligence.

Human and Economic Cost

Construction failures can have deadly consequences. While the Mombasa incident didn’t result in deaths, it caused serious injuries and massive economic disruption. Businesses nearby were affected, and the emotional toll on those trapped and their families was immense. In other past cases, such as in Nairobi and Kisii, building collapses have led to deaths and significant loss of property.

Way Forward and What Needs to Be Done

To avoid more tragedies, Kenya must take fearless action:

  • Strict Enforcement: Regulatory bodies like NCA and county governments must strictly enforce building codes, including regular inspections and real penalties for violations.

  • Transparency and Coordination: There must be clear communication between all stakeholders – developers, contractors, county officials, and regulators,  to prevent buildings from being constructed without proper approval.

  • Public Awareness: Kenyans must also be educated on their rights to safe housing and how to identify potential construction risks.

  • Accountability: Developers and government officials who ignore safety standards should face legal consequences.

The Mombasa building collapse is a warning that cannot be ignored. It exposes deep fault in Kenya’s construction industry – from poor-quality materials to weak oversight and possible corruption. Unless serious action is taken, more buildings will fall, and more lives will be lost. This tragedy must serve as a turning point for the country to demand higher standards, better enforcement, and accountability in building construction.

