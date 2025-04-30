11 Suspects Arrested In Ksh70.6 Million Gold Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested 11 suspects and seized 350 kilograms of counterfeit gold in Spring Valley Estate, Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the 11 suspects were arrested following a report by a victim who was defrauded of Ksh70.6 million in a fake gold scheme.

The DCI sleuths trailed the suspects to their hideout in the Spring Valley estate, where they executed a swift arrest.

“The arrest follows a report received from a victim who had been defrauded of USD 546,000 in a fraudulent gold scheme. Acting on credible intelligence, the detectives trailed the suspects to their hideout in the Spring Valley estate, where they executed a swift arrest,” DCI stated.

Upon search, detectives recovered a haul of fake gold weighing 305kg, along with a weighing machine and an electronic gold tester, commonly known as a tester gun.

The officers also recovered assorted documents and a dust coat bearing the Ministry of Mining logo, which the suspects are believed to be using to gain the trust of unsuspecting individuals while executing their fraudulent schemes.

The 11 suspects include Allan Zephaniah Onyango, Nicodemus Okoth, Phillip Onyango, Elmad Ochola, Shem Omollo, Edward Leonard Ochieng, and James Jeremiah Akumu, along with two Congolese nationals, Nfundiko Kamira and Lukabaya Mulamba, and two Cameroonian citizens, Ibrahim Nzamgou and Mike Fouapon.

The suspects have been taken into custody at the Capitol Hill Police Station, where they are undergoing processing pending their arraignment.

Meanwhile, the seized items are safely secured as exhibits, as detectives delve deeper into the well-networked scam.

