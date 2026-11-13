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12 Kitonyini High School Candidates Barred From Remaining KCSE Papers Over Alleged Phone Possession

Vincent Olando

Published

Twelve candidates at Kitonyini High School in Machakos County have been barred from sitting their remaining Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination papers after they were allegedly found in possession of mobile phones within the examination zone.

The candidates were suspended on Friday, November 13, following the reported breach of examination regulations set by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC).

According to reports, it remains unclear whether the learners were found with the devices inside an examination room or elsewhere within the school compound.

Kalama Sub-County Education Officer Laban Siwili confirmed the incident, stating that the students would not be allowed to continue with the remaining papers.

Under KNEC examination regulations, candidates are prohibited from possessing mobile phones and other electronic communication devices at examination centres. The rules also require examination officials to switch off their phones and keep them in secure storage away from examination rooms during examination sessions.

In fresh instructions issued on November 1, KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere directed examination centre managers to ensure all mobile phones within examination centres were switched off and kept in lockable lockers outside examination rooms.

“All mobile phones in the examination centre must be switched off then kept in a lockable locker outside the examination room when the examination session is on,” Njengere stated.

The council has also prohibited candidates from wearing wristwatches, including ordinary watches and smartwatches, inside examination rooms. Instead, centres are required to provide wall clocks to help candidates monitor time.

The rules further bar learners from bringing books, notes, loose papers, handbags, briefcases and backpacks into examination rooms or having unauthorised materials within their reach.

The incident comes as the Ministry of Education maintains a strict position against examination malpractice during the ongoing national examinations.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has warned candidates, teachers and other individuals against engaging in examination-related offences, saying the government would take firm action against those found violating the rules.

“The government shall have no mercy on anyone who engages in any examination offences or malpractices,” Ogamba stated during the opening of the KCSE examinations.

The suspension of the 12 candidates highlights the strict enforcement of examination regulations as the 2026 KCSE examinations continue across the country.

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