13-Foot Live Python Seized at Namanga Border

Authorities at the Namanga One Stop Border Post intercepted a live python concealed in a wooden box falsely declared as motor vehicle spare parts, in a incident that has raised fresh concerns over wildlife smuggling along Kenya’s borders.

The snake was discovered during a routine multi-agency inspection of a passenger bus traveling from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, to Kenya. Security officials confirmed that the suspicious consignment had been labelled as mechanical components in an apparent attempt to evade detection.

“Upon reaching the Namanga border post, the multi-agency team, during search, intercepted a wooden box containing a live snake,” a police officer said. “It was established that the consignment had travelled from Dar es Salaam to Kenya.”

Following the discovery, the bus driver and conductor were immediately arrested and detained at Namanga Police Station to assist with investigations. Authorities noted that the intended recipient of the python remains unknown, pointing to the possibility of a wider smuggling network.

A border management official revealed that the interception occurred during standard inspection procedures. “Members of the joint operations committee, while undertaking routine rummaging of the bus, intercepted a consignment labelled as motor vehicle spare parts. Upon further inquiry, it was found to contain a live snake,” the official said.

The bus involved in the incident was identified as belonging to an intercity transport company, KIDIA One Express. Officials say the case highlights the evolving tactics used by traffickers to move wildlife across borders undetected.

Witnesses at the busy border post described the incident as shocking and unprecedented. “Today we have witnessed something we have never seen in our lives,” said one bystander. “Instead of the bus carrying people, it was carrying a snake.”

The python has since been secured by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), which is expected to take custody of the reptile as investigations continue. Authorities are now working to establish the origin, destination, and intended use of the animal.

Wildlife smuggling remains a serious concern in the region, with Kenya serving both as a transit and destination point for illegal wildlife trade. Experts warn that such activities not only threaten biodiversity but also undermine conservation efforts and border security.

Officials have reiterated their commitment to tightening surveillance and enhancing inter-agency cooperation to curb illegal trafficking.

The latest seizure underscores the critical role of routine inspections in disrupting smuggling operations and protecting Kenya’s natural heritage.