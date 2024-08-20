13 Killed In Grisly Accident Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

At least 13 people have lost their lives after being involved in a road crash on Tuesday morning in the Migaa area, Nakuru County, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross disclosed that the tragic incident involved a coast bus and multiple vehicles with 36 passengers injured.

“Thirty-six injured individuals have been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving a PSV bus and multiple vehicles at Migaa in Molo, Nakuru County.

“The Kenya Red Cross, alongside a multi-agency response team, is still at the scene providing assistance,” Kenya Road Cross stated.

The bus was ferrying passengers from Kisumu City when it was involved in the accident.

Rift Valley Regional police commander Jasper Ombati also confirmed the accident.

Reports indicate that lost control after its brakes failed before ramming into the vehicles and later landing in a ditch.

The coast bus was completely wrecked and some of the passengers’ belongings, including bags, were strewn across the road.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing to retrieve passengers who are feared to be trapped in the wreckage.

