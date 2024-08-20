Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

13 Killed In Grisly Accident Along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway

By

Published

WhatsApp Image 2024 08 20 at 07

At least 13 people have lost their lives after being involved in a road crash on Tuesday morning in the Migaa area, Nakuru County, along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross disclosed that the tragic incident involved a coast bus and multiple vehicles with 36 passengers injured.

“Thirty-six injured individuals have been taken to Molo and Coptic Hospitals following a road traffic incident involving a PSV bus and multiple vehicles at Migaa in Molo, Nakuru County.

“The Kenya Red Cross, alongside a multi-agency response team, is still at the scene providing assistance,” Kenya Road Cross stated.

The bus was ferrying passengers from Kisumu City when it was involved in the accident.

WhatsApp Image 2024 08 20 at 08.17.55

Rift Valley Regional police commander Jasper Ombati also confirmed the accident.

Reports indicate that lost control after its brakes failed before ramming into the vehicles and later landing in a ditch.

The coast bus was completely wrecked and some of the passengers’ belongings, including bags, were strewn across the road.

Rescue efforts are still ongoing to retrieve passengers who are feared to be trapped in the wreckage.

Also Read: 7 Killed In Nasty Road Accident Along Katito-Kendu Bay Highway

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020