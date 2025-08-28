14 Juveniles Arrested Over Death of 15-year-old Boy in Umoja Estate

DCI detectives have arrested 14 juveniles in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy in Nairobi’s Umoja Estate.

In a statement, DCI said the suspects violently attacked Joshua Kubiti, who succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Radiant Hospital.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has launched comprehensive investigations into the rise of juvenile gangs in Umoja and its environs.

“This follows a viral video on social media showing a group of boys engaged in violent clashes, which tragically resulted in the death of 15-year-old Joshua Kubiti, who succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at Radiant Hospital, Umoja,” the statement read.

According to the DCI, the boys aged between 12 and 19 have formed rival groups under names such as Chinje, Mbogi, Bad Bunny, and Silent, among others.

The groups have been linked to violent confrontations, phone snatching, and theft in Tena, Innercore, Umoja I, II & III, Kayole, Kariobangi, and neighbouring areas.

The detectives noted that recruitment of the gangs often takes place during school holidays, exposing more youths to crime.

A crackdown on the gangs led to the arrest of 14 juveniles (10 male, 4 female) who were then presented before the Makadara Law Courts.

The DCI detectives were granted custodial orders to facilitate thorough investigations into the murder of Joshua Kubiti and ensure the perpetrators are held accountable and justice is served.

The agency assured Kenyans that the fight against teenage crime will be sustained, with the crackdown extended nationwide.

“The National Police Service reiterates its unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and assures members of the public of their safety.

“A sustained crackdown against juvenile gangs and other criminal elements in Nairobi and across the country remains ongoing,” NPS added.