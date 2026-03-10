14 Killed In Grisly Road Accident Along Webuye–Kitale Highway

At least 14 people were killed on Monday march 9, at night in a road accident at Malaha area along the Webuye–Kitale highway.

The tragic accident occurred after a trailer reportedly lost control and ploughed into several vehicles, boda bodas, and pedestrians.

The incident began with a head-on collision between two motorcycles, after which a crowd gathered at the scene. The trailer then rammed into the bystanders, causing multiple deaths and injuries.

The trailer was travelling from Kitale towards Webuye when it lost control and rammed into the crowd.

Webuye East Sub-County Police Commander Rosemary Odeke, who confirmed the accident, said 30 people were injured in the nasty accident.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Webuye Sub-County Hospital mortuary, awaiting identification and postmortem examination.

The injured were rushed to the nearby medical facilities by first responders for immediate treatment.

President William Ruto, in a post on Tuesday morning, condoled with the families who lost their kin in the Webuye fatal crash.

The Head of State also asked road agencies to address all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country.

“Our condolences to the families of the victims of the horrible accident in Webuye, Bungoma County, that occurred last night. May God give strength to the affected families to bear the loss.

“We also wish a speedy recovery to those injured. We ask agencies responsible for addressing all traffic violations to ensure road safety across the country,” Ruto stated.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi also shared his condolences and asked the Kenya National Highways Authority to urgently identify and address blackspots along highways, install clear warning signage and strengthen road safety awareness.

Mudavadi appealed to the National Transport and Safety Authority to intensify enforcement to remove unroadworthy vehicles from our roads and hold those responsible accountable.

“Every life matters, and together we must act decisively to prevent such tragedies on our roads,” said the Prime CS.