14 Suspects Arrested Over $1.35M Gold Scam

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 14 suspects linked to over USD 1.35M gold scam.

In a statement, DCI said the 14 suspects were nabbed after a forensic-led intelligence and weeks of surveillance.

“Acting on forensic-led intelligence, the resilient detectives identified and raided the house where the transaction and smelting of a purported load of 2,820kg of gold was executed on diverse dates between March and May 2024, a long con that left an American businessman poorer than he jetted the country,” read the DCI statement in part.

The 14 suspects include; Ronald Osonga Khejiria, Emmanuel Wafula Thatcher, Willy Kiplimo Metto, Sharon Achieng Ouma, Tracey Achieng, Luck Bahaya Butelezi, Willis Odhiambo Koyi, and Erina Notoila.

Others are, Edgar Wafula Odinga, Patrick Kariuki Mahugu, Denis Osoo, Boniface Nemesis Waswa, John Michugu Gathaira, and Eliud Wachira Githaiga.

According to DCI, the suspects were apprehended at a House located along Chalbi Drive in the Lavington area of Nairobi.

Also seized from the premises were assorted documents, files, stamps, and seals used to scam the complainant and other victims who ever fall for the scammers’ con tricks.

Earlier, two other suspects, Eric Kalala Mukendi and Antonucci Sergio Patrick had been arraigned on the same case, with the first mention coming up on January 23, 2025, at Milimani Law Courts.

Meanwhile, the exhibits have been documented as suspects undergo processing ahead of their arraignment, on Monday.

