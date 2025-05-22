14 Suspects Arrested Over Vandalizing EACC Vehicles At Governor Natembeya’s Home

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 14 suspects in connection with the vandalization of Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) vehicles at the residence of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in Kitale.

The 14 suspects were apprehended following an operation by a multi-agency team comprising local law enforcement officers in Trans Nzoia West, augmented by detectives from the DCI Headquarters Operations Unit.

“Investigations into the violent incident that occurred during which officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) were unlawfully obstructed while carrying out their official duties have yielded significant progress.

“The multi-agency team comprising local law enforcement officers in Trans Nzoia West, augmented by detectives from DCI Headquarters Operations Unit, conducted an operation that led to the arrest of 14 suspects connected to acts of malicious damage and stealing at the residence of Trans Nzoia County Governor,” DCI stated.

The arrested suspects include Leon Ikua, Brian Mutonyi, James Maina, Churchill Ambula, Chirispus Kingara, Joseph Kakanja, Daniel Kanyingi, Levy Kiprotich, and John Kamau.

Others are; Benjamin Bukhala, Lavingtone Kipkemboi, Isaac Nyongesa Wanyonyi Wasike, Tonny Wafula Wasike, and Ismael Juma.

The 14 suspects were all taken into custody pending arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, an operation is ongoing to arrest additional suspects, including financiers, facilitators, and ring leaders behind the incident.

On Monday, May 19, chaos was witnessed at Governor Natembeya’s home as angry youth vandalised and deflated the tires of at least eight EACC and police vehicles.

The EACC and police officers had raided the Trans Nzoia Governor’s home to investigate allegations of irregular procurement and fictitious payments amounting to KSh 1.4 billion.

Following the incident, the DCI launched investigations to bring the perpetrators to book.

