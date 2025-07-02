141 More Arraigned Over June 25 Protests as Police Recover Looted Goods in Kiambu

The legal crackdown surrounding the June 25 anniversary protests in Kenya continues to expand, with 141 additional suspects arraigned across various courts nationwide. This brings the total number of individuals facing charges related to the unrest to a significant figure, as security agencies intensify efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has taken the lead in this multi-county crackdown. In Kiambu County, the Thika Law Courts received 85 suspects, 56 from Juja Police Station and 29 from Thika Police Station. This wave of arrests follows earlier legal action against 25 individuals charged with arson and destruction of public infrastructure, including the Kikuyu Law Courts, during the chaotic protests.

Outside Kiambu, the crackdown spread to several other regions. 32 suspects were arraigned in Murang’a, 15 in Ol Kalou, 10 in Kisii, and 9 in Bungoma. In Ruiru, one suspect appeared virtually before the court, while police recovered items looted from Quickmart Supermarket during the demonstrations.

The goods were found in the premises of Geoffrey Mbugua, one of the 154 suspects apprehended in connection with the protests. Mbugua was also found with 42 litres of ethanol and counterfeit cigarettes, and is expected to face additional charges.

The DCI stated that the initially peaceful commemorations of the 2024 anti-Finance Bill protests were hijacked by criminal elements who looted businesses, destroyed public property, and incited violence. Investigations have since escalated, with high-profile figures including a Wiper MCA and a former county executive summoned for questioning over their possible roles as planners, financiers, or mobilizers of the unrest.

“We are committed to ensuring not only the direct perpetrators but also the orchestrators and financiers are brought to justice,” the DCI said in a statement.

With the manhunt ongoing, authorities also continue tracking suspects accused of stealing firearms from Dagoretti Police Station, underlining the seriousness of the offenses.

As of July 2, 2025, the state remains firm that justice will be served, warning that further arrests are imminent as investigations broaden.