15 Killed After Gold Mine Collapse in West Pokot

At least 15 people have been confirmed dead following the collapse of a gold mine in Rumos Hills, Kacheliba Constituency, in West Pokot County, in one of the region’s deadliest mining tragedies in recent years.

The victims, among them women involved in artisanal mining activities, were trapped underground on Thursday evening after a huge stone reportedly fell onto the mining section before the shaft caved in completely.

According to the Kenya Red Cross, rescue operations were still ongoing on Friday as emergency teams searched through the debris for survivors amid fears that more miners could still be trapped underground.

“We are continuing with the rescue operations. A stone fell on the section they were working on before collapsing the mine, leaving them trapped,” said Lopet Chief Isaac Lomwai.

Officials said at least six survivors had been rescued alive and rushed to hospital with injuries, while more than 12 others sustained various injuries during the incident. Three of the injured were reportedly in critical condition and were referred to Kapenguria Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

Kapenguria Hospital doctor Caren Cheyech confirmed receiving several victims from the scene.

“We have received about six patients, and two of them have serious injuries and have been taken for surgery. We are closely monitoring them and providing the necessary medical assistance,” she stated.

Residents claimed that more than 60 people may have been inside the mine at the time of the collapse, although authorities are yet to establish the exact number of miners trapped underground.

The tragedy sparked emotional scenes at the site as anxious families gathered hoping for news about missing relatives. Rescue teams, local residents, police officers, and Red Cross personnel have been working tirelessly under difficult conditions to retrieve bodies and search for possible survivors.

Following the incident, authorities suspended all mining activities in the area to facilitate rescue efforts and prevent further casualties.

The latest disaster has once again exposed the dangers facing informal and unregulated mining operations in the region. West Pokot has witnessed several fatal mining accidents in recent years, with many residents relying on artisanal gold mining as a source of livelihood despite poor safety measures.

In October last year, four people, including a 14-year-old child, died after another gold mine collapsed in Pokot Central. Earlier in June 2025, four more miners lost their lives after a separate mine caved in at Turkwel.

Residents and leaders are now urging the government to strengthen safety oversight and regulate mining activities to prevent further loss of life.