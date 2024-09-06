16 Pupils Killed After Fire Incident at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Nyeri

At least 16 pupils have died after a fire incident at Hillside Endarasha Academy in Kieni, Nyeri County.

Reports indicate the pupils were burnt beyond recognition during the Thursday night inferno that engulfed a dormitory at the institution.

14 Other students sustained serious injuries during the incident and were rushed to hospital for immediate medical attention.

National Police Service (NPS) Spokesperson Resila Onyango has confirmed the incident however, the cause of the fire was yet to be established.

“We have 16 pupils dead and 14 injured. We are investigating the cause and take necessary action,” Resila said.

She added “We are investigating the cause and take necessary action.”

15 of them are said to have been confirmed dead at the scene while one died while being rushed to the hospital.

A team of police officers led by Deputy Director of CID John Onyango and Director of Homicide Martin Nyuguto has been deployed to the school to commence investigations into the incident.

More to follow……