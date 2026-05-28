16 Students Dead in Utumishi Girls Dormitory Fire

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced that 16 students died following a dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County.

Adressing the media on Thursday, May 28, CS Ogamba noted that 79 other students were injured during the incident and taken to the hospital.

He noted that 71 of the injured students have been discharged from the hospital, while 7 others are still admitted at the facility.

Meanwhile, one of the injured students was picked up from the hospital by her parents.

According to CS Ogamba, there were 808 students at the school when the fire in one of the dormitories broke out at 12:45 AM.

“Out of that number of 808, we have 16 fatalities whose identities will be identified, and the process of accounting will be taking place with our investigators. It is an unfortunate incident,” CS Ogamba said.

The Education Cabinet Secretary also announced that the students will be released to their parents by midday.

“We will also be releasing learners with their parents who are here during the course of the day. The cause of the fire is yet to be known, with investigations ongoing,” Ogamba said.

Response operations are still ongoing as emergency teams continue to assess the situation and support affected students. Authorities have not yet released further details as investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

Earlier, President William Ruto condoled with the families of students who lost their lives following the dormitory fire at Utumishi Girls Academy.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families who have lost their beloved daughters in the tragic fire at Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil.

“No words can truly ease the pain of losing young lives filled with promise, hope, and dreams for the future. As a nation, we mourn with the parents, guardians, teachers, and fellow students who are enduring this unimaginable tragedy,” he said.