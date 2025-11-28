Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

16 Suspects Arrested After Attack on MP Peter Kaluma

Published

Police officers in Homa Bay County have arrested sixteen suspected armed thugs in connection with the violent attack on Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma in Kasipul Constituency on Thursday.

In a statement on Friday, November 28, the  National Police Service (NPS) said the 16 suspects were nabbed following an intensive manhunt.

“Following the attack on Hon. Peter Kaluma at Agoro Sare Primary School polling station during the Kasipul Constituency by-election yesterday, 27th November 2025, police launched an intensive manhunt for the suspected perpetrators,” read the statement in part.

During the operation, the officers intercepted five vehicles and two motorcycles. A thorough search led to the arrest of sixteen suspected armed thugs, who were found in possession of ten pangas, five knives, along with rungus and stones.

The 16 suspects are being held in police custody pending their arraignment in court.

“The Service will continue to intensify operations countrywide to deter crime, safeguard public safety, and maintain law and order,” NPS added.

Kaluma was on Thursday attacked at the Agoro Sare polling centre while accompanying ODM candidate Boyd Were during the by-election exercise.

Kaluma was beaten on the head by youths allegedly supporting an opponent of ODM candidate Boyd Were.

Photos of the incident showed the ODM MP bleeding from the head, with blood stains on his neck and chest as he was escorted away from the chaotic scene.

In the incident, Kaluma’s bodyguard lost his firearm to the group. The gun was later recovered by police officers.

“They are small people; we would have fought them back, but don’t fight them because that is what they want. They don’t want people to come to vote,” Kaluma said after the incident.

Also Read: Boyd Were Wins Kasipul Parliamentary Seat

