17 Killed in Nasty Accident Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Seventeen people have died on the spot following a grisly road accident involving multiple vehicles along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday, October 3, after midnight, at the Salama area in Makueni County, and involved a 14-seater matatu, two lorries, and other vehicles.

According to Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif, the crash occurred after a lorry driver reportedly lost control following brake failure before ramming into five vehicles, including the 14-seater matatu.

Preliminary reports indicate the deceased were 17 pilgrims from St Matthias Mulumba Catholic Parish in Mikindani, Mombasa.

The pilgrims were travelling to Subukia, Nakuru County, for the National Prayer Day when the accident occurred.

Several other passengers were injured in the accident and were rushed to the Sultan Hamud Sub-County Hospital for medical attention.

President William Ruto, in a statement, sent condolences to the families of the 17 pilgrims following the grisly fatal accident.

“Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of 17 pilgrims from St. Mathias Mulumba Catholic Church, Mikindani Parish, in a road accident at Salama while travelling to the National Shrine in Subukia for the National Prayer Day.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families, friends, parishioners, and the entire Catholic community who are mourning this painful loss,” President Ruto wrote.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Mombasa, in a statement, confirmed the accident, saying it claimed the lives of 14 women and three men.

“Let us pray for the repose of their souls as we pray for their families, St Mathias Mulumba Parish and the Archdiocese as a whole, so that we may find solace and consolation in the Lord,” the statement read in part.