News

17-year-Old Arrested Over Desecration of Kenyan Flag

By

Published

17 year old arrested for disrespecting the Kenyan flag.

17 17-year-old arrested for disrespecting the Kenyan flag.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a 17-year-old Ibrahim Haidar Yusuf over a viral video showing him desecrating the Kenyan flag during a football match.

In a statement on Thursday, September 25, DCI said the suspect was identified as one of the individuals captured in the video that circulated widely online.

“17-year-old Ibrahim Haidar Yusuf, one of the individuals shown in the attached photo who was wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in connection with an incident involving the desecration of Kenya’s national flag, has been arrested,” DCI stated.

The incident took place on September 20, 2025, at Nyayo Stadium during a football match between Mogadishu City Club and Police FC, where two individuals were captured on camera disrespecting the national flag.

The investigative agency termed the act as both unlawful and deeply offensive to the values of the Republic of Kenya.

“Section 2B of The National Flag Emblem & Names Act, Cap 99 states that: Any person who shows disrespect, in speech, manner or writing, to or with reference to the National Anthem, or to any specified emblem, specified likeness or specified name, or any representation thereof, shall be guilty of an offence,” DCI added.

Further, DCI said it is searching for the second suspect who was recorded disrespecting the Kenyan flag in the viral videos.

This comes a day after Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the DCI had launched a probe into the incident.

“We will not allow anyone, whether Kenyan or foreign, to toy with our freedom and our symbols of national unity, including our national flag.

“So, Mr. Inspector General, take the necessary legal action. Let the law take its course. As the Ministry of Interior, we must show the world that we take our national flag seriously,” said Murkomen.

