17-Year-Old Girl rescued as Detectives Arrest Suspect

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a suspect and rescued a 17-year-old girl who had been abducted from her home in Malindi Sub-County.

The operation was conducted by DCI officers drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), augmented by their counterparts from Malindi Sub-County.

“In a swift and decisive operation, detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), augmented by their counterparts from Malindi Sub-County, have arrested a suspect and successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in Malindi Sub-County,” DCI said in a statement.

According to the investigative agency, the minor was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer serving at GK Prison Malindi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers before her disappearance.

What initially began as a missing person report later escalated into a confirmed abduction case after the suspect, identified as Lucky Okoth, contacted the family demanding a ransom of Ksh200,000 and issuing threats to harm the victim.

During the ordeal, the suspect allowed the girl to speak directly with her family, confirming she was being held in captivity.

The DCI detectives, through meticulous forensic analysis and intelligence-led tracing, tracked the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi town, where he was arrested.

The 17-year-old was safely rescued and has since been reunited with her family. She was also taken to a medical facility for examination and further care.

Meanwhile, DCI announced that investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the abduction, including the possible involvement of accomplices.

The suspect was taken into custody and is being processed before being arraigned in a court of law.