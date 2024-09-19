19-Year-Old Accused of Killing 4 Women In Nakuru Charged

Ezekiel Sakwa Mwangi alias Kwame was on Thursday arraigned in Nakuru High Court and charged with four counts of murder.

The 19-year-old suspect was arrested on 18 August following a series of brutal killings in Nakuru County.

Mwangi’s arrest set off a chain of legal proceedings, starting with his arraignment at the Molo Magistrate’s Court the following day.

The Molo Magistrate’s Court gave detectives a 30-day window to investigate the case, a task that was soon taken over by homicide detectives from DCI headquarters.

When he appeared in court, Mwangi pleaded not guilty to all charges and asked to be released on bail, a request strongly opposed by the ODPP.

According to the DCI, the investigation uncovered a gruesome timeline of events spanning from July to August 2024. Mwangi is suspected of sexually assaulting and murdering four women, including a minor.

“The horror began on 13 July 2024, when five-year-old Alice Ayuma was found dead in a maize plantation in the Mwangaza area, her body bearing the marks of a brutal assault with a rungu. The violence continued on 5 August when Virginia Njeri Mwangi met a similar fate at the Menengai prayer cave,” the DCI said.

The following day, in Kalyet village, 34-year-old Florence Mueni Mwalimu was beaten to death and her body was dumped in the bush.

The killing spree culminated on 7 August 2024 along the railway line at Baraka Estate, where Vellah Moraa Mogambi was attacked and fatally wounded.

The case is scheduled for mention on 15 October 2024.

