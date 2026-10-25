2.4 Million Learners Start KPSEA, KJSEA Exams Monday

More than 2.4 million learners are set to begin the 2026 Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) on Monday, October 26, with the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) clarifying how the final results will be calculated and warning candidates against examination malpractice.

KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere said the results for both assessments would combine school-based assessment scores with marks from the national examinations, meaning performance will not depend solely on the written papers.

“For KPSEA and KJSEA candidates, your results will combine your scores in school-based assessments and the summative assessment you are about to sit,” Njengere stated on Sunday, October 25.

Under the KJSEA grading structure, the national assessment will contribute 60 per cent of a learner’s overall score. School-based assessments conducted in Grades 7 and 8 will account for 20 per cent, while the KPSEA assessment will contribute the remaining 20 per cent.

The KPSEA uses a different approach, with learners assessed through performance bands rather than the traditional numerical grading system. These include “exceeding expectations”, “meeting expectations”, “approaching expectations” and “below expectations”.

The KPSEA results will contribute 20 per cent towards learners’ future senior school entrance scores, while also helping measure the effectiveness of the curriculum. Under the government’s 100 per cent transition policy, all learners are expected to proceed to Grade 7 regardless of their KPSEA results.

Over 2.4 million learners to sit assessments

According to KNEC, 1,298,089 Grade 6 learners will sit the KPSEA, while 1,130,669 Grade 9 learners will undertake the KJSEA.

The five-day KJSEA written examinations will run from Monday, October 26, to Friday, October 30. The KPSEA will run from Monday to Wednesday, October 28. The first papers are scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. each day.

Candidates completed their examination rehearsals on Friday, October 23, as teachers and examination officials prepared for the nationwide exercise.

KNEC warns against cheating

Njengere cautioned candidates against engaging in examination malpractice, warning that irregularities could lead to the cancellation of results.

KNEC’s instructions state that misconduct in any paper can result in the cancellation of results for the entire subject. Possession of mobile phones or other electronic communication devices in assessment centres is also prohibited.

The council further warns that widespread irregularities at an examination centre could lead to the cancellation of results for the entire centre.

The assessments mark another stage in Kenya’s transition from the 8-4-4 system to Competency-Based Education, which places greater emphasis on continuous assessment alongside national examinations.

Njengere also noted that the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will be the second-last under the 8-4-4 system as the country continues implementing the new education framework.