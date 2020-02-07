2 Akorino Pastors Want Moi`s Burial Stopped Until BBI Campaigns End

(KDRTV)-Two Akorino pastors have expressed their wish to have the burial of the ex-president Daniel Moi to be stopped until the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) campaigns are over.

The duo also said that the ex-president should be buried at Heroes` Corner in Uhuru Park.

Joel Mbugu and Wilson Maina reiterated that Moi should be buried at the park for at least 40 years

They also said that Kenyans don’t need a holiday to view the body of the e-commander in Chief of the Defense Forces-they sai many Kenyans will not travel to the city to pay their last respect

Thus, the pleaded with the government to allow Kenyans who will not travel to the city time to carry on with income-generating activities

The pay also requested to know the exact age of the late president and if there is any corruption then they should know

“Lee Njiru, the longest-serving PA contradicts his real age and as such, we cannot know his exact age. We, therefore, need to know his real age so that we can evaluate whether we have been lied to,” they argued.

Many people believe that Moi died at 95 while Njiru who has been an aide for the ex-president said that Moi could have died with slightly over 100 years

They also complained that there was no day or time allocated for school going children to see the body of the ex-president

They also requested that it would be respectful to suspend the burial of Moi until BBI campaigns are over

The two also demand Moi`s will so that they would know what the ex-president wanted after his death.

The two might move to court on Monday, February 10, to file their petition