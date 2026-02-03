2 Arrested After Police Discover Live Ammunition in Bus Along Garissa–Thika Highway

Two suspects were arrested on Monday after police recovered live ammunition in a public service vehicle traveling along the Garissa-Thika Highway.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Police Service (NPS) said the bus was intercepted at the Kanyonyoo road block in Kitui County.

During the inspection, police recovered a backpack that had been left on a passenger seat and found it contained 30 rounds of ammunition.

“Yesterday, a multi-agency security team manning a roadblock along the Garissa–Thika Highway in the Kanyonyoo area of Lower Yatta Sub-County intercepted a public service vehicle.

“Upon conducting a search, the officers recovered a backpack left on a passenger seat containing 30 rounds of live ammunition,” the statement read.

The two suspects were arrested and escorted to Kanyonyoo Police Station, pending processing and arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the PSV bus was detained by the enforcement agencies, and the recovered ammunition was secured as evidence.

“The National Police Service remains committed to combating illegal firearms and ammunition, and to enhancing public safety and security,” NPS added.

The Garissa-Thika highway remains the main source of illegal weapons and the smuggling of drugs and humans.

This comes a day after police officers recovered 14 illegal firearms and 51 rounds of ammunition in Baringo and Turkana counties.

According to NPS, the firearms and ammunition were recovered through intelligence-led operations in the two counties.

“As part of ongoing and sustained security operations targeting illegal arms, the National Police Service yesterday achieved a significant recovery of illicit weapons in Baringo and Turkana counties.

“Through these intelligence-led operations, officers successfully recovered 14 rifles and 51 rounds of ammunition. The recovery of these weapons represents a critical step in disrupting banditry, cattle rustling, and other violent crimes that have long threatened the safety and livelihoods of local communities,” NPS said.