2 Arrested as DCI Recovers AK-47 in Mombasa raid

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

 

dci 1706765055

DCI detectives

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested two armed suspects and recovered a loaded AK-47 rifle.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 24, DCI said the two were nabbed during an operation carried out by a joint team of detectives from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operations Directorate.

The suspects who have been identified as Collins Ochieng alias Voke (22) and Timothy Omondi Mgowe (23), are believed to be behind a robbery and abduction incident targeting a businessman in Kisauni Sub-County on February 17, 2026.

During the attack, masked assailants robbed the victim of a substantial sum of money and other valuables before abandoning him in the Mombasa Cement area.

Following the incident, the joint team of detectives worked around the clock, determined to bring the culprits to book and restore sanity within the Coast region, particularly in Mombasa.

After days of painstaking investigations and acting on credible leads, detectives stormed a targeted apartment in the Bamburi Fisheries area.

The operation led to the arrest of the two suspects and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one magazine, four rounds of ammunition, and ten assorted mobile phones.

The suspects are currently undergoing processing pending arraignment, as security operations across the entire Coast region continue to gain traction.

Meanwhile, police officers have arrested 17 other suspects linked to various criminal activities across the coastal region.

In an update, the National Police Service (NPS) said one AK47 rifle, one magazine, and twelve rounds of ammunition were recovered during the operation.

“Security operations remain ongoing, with intensified patrols in identified hotspots and sustained intelligence efforts to prevent further criminal activity.

“The National Police Service remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, protecting communities, and upholding the rule of law across the Coast region,” NPS stated.

