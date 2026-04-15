2 Arrested Over Abducting, Killing 9-Year-Old Boy

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two individuals in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County.

The two suspects, identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, 32, and James Mburi Chichu, 75, are currently in custody after being arraigned in court, where police obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow for further investigations.

DCI detectives launched an investigation into the case after the victim’s mother reported the incident to the police.

According to the DCI, the mother had left her son at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

However, shortly after her departure, the grandmother received a call from an individual later identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the child and demanded a ransom of Ksh150,000.

The DCI detectives tracked and arrested the first suspect from his hideout in the Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County in Kiambu.

The suspect subsequently led officers to the second suspect in the Kigio area of Githunguri Sub-County, culminating in his arrest.

With the two suspects in custody, the search for the missing boy continued. Acting on leads from the arrested suspects, detectives conducted a search at the premises where the first suspect had been living before the incident.

The search of the house resulted in the discovery of the body concealed in a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene, and the body of the minor was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the DCI detectives are continuing to pursue all leads rigorously to ensure the full extent of justice is served in the case.