2 Children Bodies Found Decomposing Inside Car At Athi River Police Station

(KDRTV)-Two children bodies have been found decomposing inside a car at the Athi River police station; the two bodies belongs to a boy and a girl.

According to the station police boss, Catherine Ringera, the two children had gone missing on June 11.

The two minors aged 4 years disappeared from their KMC Estate while playing outside their house

According to officers from the Athi river police station where the issue was reported, they had extended their search to health facilities and morgues until Tuesday afternoon when the body were discovered

According to our intimate source, the remains were retrieved by a man who had gone to the station to pick up his car after it was seized after an accident

The man who is a business person at Nairobi city informed the officers that there was a foul smell coming from the trunk of his car.

The officers intervened and found the two bodies of the children wrapped in a black paper bag

Police officers at the station was faced with a had times trying to disperse the huge crowd which compelled to access the scene

The two remains were later taken to the Chiromo Mortuary after their parents identified them as Lvina Mutheu and Henry Jacktone

The government has since deployed detectives to probe the matter

According to pathologist handling the matter, there were bloodstains in the car as questions emerge on how the officers at the station could not have picked the foul smell from the car

KDRTV understands that the police officer who moved the car on May 1 has since recorded a statement over the incident alleging that the car was locked when it was impounded