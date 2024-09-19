2 Foreign Nationals Fined Ksh30 Million Over Drug Traficking

Two foreign nationals, lo Ebuka Titus and Kanu Arinze have been sentenced to pay a fine of Kshs 30 million each and in default to serve 12 months in prison.

The two were convicted by the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Court for trafficking in narcotics drugs.

The duo was apprehended on March 14, 2014 following an intelligence-led operation in the Nyamakima area.

“The arrest of the two convicts on 13th March, 2024 emanated from an intelligence led operation where they were nabbed at Nyamakima area by a team of detectives drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit augmented by their Anti- Narcotics Unit counterparts,” DCI stated.

Upon arrest, the duo led the detectives to their places of abode at Umoja and Sunton where they were found with 39.04 grams of heroin and 25.71 grams of cannabis.

The two were later processed and arraigned where they pleaded guilty to the charges and were subsequently sentenced accordingly.

Apart from the jail term and fine, the court also ordered that the two be deported back to their country of origin upon completion of the sentence or payment of fine.

Additionally, the court also gave orders for destruction of exhibits found to be narcotics drugs.

This comes days after detectives nabbed a KDF officer alongside several other suspects during a four-day operation targeting drug dens in the coastal region.

The drugs include Heroin, Marijuana, and Diazepam among others.

