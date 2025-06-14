Connect with us

News

2 KDF Pilots Killed in Kwale Airplane Crash

By

Published

Untitled design 4 og image

Two Kenya Air Force pilots were on Saturday June 14 killed in a plane crash in Ndavaya, Kinango area in Kwale County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft, a Grob 120A model, experienced an emergency during a training flight around midday, resulting in the accident.

In a statement, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) said the fatal accident occurred during a routine training mission.

“Earlier today, 14th June 2025, a Kenya Air Force Grob 120A aircraft experienced an emergency while on a training flight in the general area of Mwakijembe Primary School, Ndavaya, Kwale County. On Board were two pilots. Recovery is ongoing,” KDF said.

The ill-fated aircraft departed Mombasa at 11:39 am and was last seen near Diani before disappearing from radar. The plane crashed at approximately 12:06 pm, about 27 minutes after takeoff.

Kwale County Commissioner Stephen Orinde also confirmed the incident, adding that investigations have been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Emergency response teams, including KAF crash investigators, have been deployed to the scene for search and recovery operations.

The incident comes almost a year after a Kenya Air Force Bell UH-1H-II (Huey) helicopter carrying Chief of the Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla crashed shortly after takeoff.

The crash resulted in the deaths of Ogolla and nine other military personnel; two soldiers survived but sustained serious injuries.

Also Read: 2 KDF Officers Arrested Over Murder Of 26-year-old University Student

