2 Kenya Forest Service Officers Arrested As Ksh 73K is Recovered

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two officers from the Kenya Forest Service (KFS).

In a statement, EACC said the two suspects hatched a plan to overpay casual employees in the service and later demanded the extra money.

“The Commission has arrested two (2) Kenya Forest Service (KFS) officers in Garissa for hatching and executing a fraudulent scheme where they overpay casual employees engaged by the institution and later demand surrender of the overpaid money from the casuals, for their personal use,” read part of the statement.

EACC also noted that the officials have been depositing money in the casuals’ bank accounts disguised as legitimate payments and then later ordering the workers to withdraw and hand it over to them.

The suspects, Elphas Tembu Wesonga who is a Conservator, and Ibrahim Aden Hussein an Accountant, were arrested in an operation mounted by the Commission on Tuesday.

EACC detectives recovered a total of Kes73,000 from the casual employees who were part of the day’s collection.

According to the commission, the money collected in the syndicate is shared among the officers and their seniors.

The two suspects were processed at EACC North Eastern Regional Offices in Garissa and later booked at Garissa Police Station pending further processing.

This comes after EACC officers arrested a man impersonating the Personal Assistant to the County Secretary of Nairobi City County.

The suspect, William Otieno Okoth imposed himself off as the personal assistant to the county secretary of Nairobi City County.

Okoth then demanded a Ksh 100,000 bribe in exchange that he would offer the woman a cleaner job.

The suspect deceived the complainant into believing that, as the “PA to the CS,” he had significant influence in County affairs and would promptly facilitate the issuance of an employment letter after the complainant bought him “tea” at Kes100,000.

