2 Kenyans Among 14 Killed in South Sudan Plane Crash

A CityLink Aviation Cessna 208B Grand Caravan (5Y-NOK) aircraft has crashed in South Sudan, killing all 14 people who were on board.

In a statement on Monday, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) said the plane went down about 20 kilometres southwest of Juba

“The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) confirms that an aircraft crash occurred approximately 20km southwest of Juba today. The aircraft involved was a Cessna 208 Caravan, registration 5Y-NOK, operated by CityLink Aviation Ltd,” read part of the statement.

According to SSCA, the plane took off at 9:15 a.m from Yei and lost contact at 9:43.

The plane had 12 South Sudanese nationals and two Kenyans on board, all of whom perished in the crash

“The aircraft departed Yei en route to Juba International Airport at 09:15 AM and lost communication at 09:43 AM. There were 13 passengers and 1 pilot (Captain) on board (POB), including two Kenyan nationals and 12 South Sudanese nationals. Unfortunately, there were no survivors,” SSCA stated.

Preliminary reports suggested the aircraft may have crashed due to bad weather, particularly low visibility in South Sudan.

SSCA noted that response teams have been dispatched to the site to gather information and support emergency and recovery efforts.

“The Authority extends its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of those affected by this tragic incident. Further updates will be provided as more verified information becomes available,” SSCA added.

This comes days after an Embraer aircraft operated by EBB Air was involved in a runway excursion incident at Mandera Airstrip.

The aircraft, which was carrying 36 people, overshot the runway and came to a stop in nearby bushes adjacent to the airstrip.

Following the incident, all passengers and crew on board were safely evacuated by emergency response teams that arrived at the scene.