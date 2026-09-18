2 Killed After Aircraft Crashes in Kajiado

Two people have been confirmed dead after a small aircraft crashed during a training exercise in Kipeto, Kajiado County.

Preliminary reports indicate that the aircraft operated by the Kenya School of Flying was carrying a student pilot and a flight instructor.

Kajiado West Police Commander Maureen Kuto confirmed the accident, saying the aircraft crashed in the Kipeto area near a wind power plant.

According to Kuto, the student died at the scene, while the instructor succumbed to injuries while being rushed to Kajiado Referral Hospital for treatment.

“When we received a phone call, we were alerted that an aircraft had been involved in an accident and had two people on board, a student and a teacher.

“The first victim succumbed at the scene while the second succumbed while being rushed to hospital,” she said.

Kuto also noted that a preliminary report indicated that the accident was caused by poor visibility occasioned by heavy mist.

The Kajiado West Police Commander mentioned that the pilot attempted to crash-land, but the aircraft ultimately went down.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Kajiado Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation.

Aviation authorities have since launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash to establish its cause.

This comes weeks after a Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, killing all seven people on board.

Five of the victims were American citizens, while Ecuador’s National Intelligence Centre Director Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife, Stephany Hollihan, were also among those killed.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) said in a statement that the crash happened a few minutes past 9 AM.

“Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirms that an aircraft accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registration SY-GYM, has occurred at Lolokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, 19 August 2026. The aircraft was conducting a flight from Loisaba to Easonyiro when the accident occurred at approximately 0913 hrs local time,” KCAA said.