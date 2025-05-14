2 Men Jailed For 10 Years For Gang Defilement and Threats to Kill

David Katana Karisa and Charles Nyoka Hamisi have been sentenced to ten years imprisonment each for gang defilement contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006, and 1 year imprisonment each for threatening to kill a 14-year-old boy with mental disability in Kilifi County

The two were sentenced after Principal Magistrate Hon. D. Wasike of the Kilifi Law Courts ruled that the accused persons took advantage of the victim’s mental capabilities and committed the heinous act.

Justice Wsike stated that while he acknowledged their youth and possible mental limitations, the law must protect vulnerable children from such abuse.

“The court heard that on diverse dates in July and August 2023, during daytime in Roka location in Kilifi North Sub County within Kilifi County, in association with others before the court and with a common intention, Karisa and Hamisi defiled and threatened to kill a 14-year-old child,” ODPP stated.

The court was also informed that the victim suffered severe physical and psychological trauma following the incident.

The matter was prosecuted by Nancy Njeru, who urged the court for a maximum custodial sentence to deter similar crimes.

The prosecution also secured an order for the victim to undergo a two-year psychosocial support program under the supervision of the Probation and Aftercare Department.

