Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Men Jailed For 10 Years For Gang Defilement and Threats to Kill

By

Published

ODPP office

ODPP office

David Katana Karisa and Charles Nyoka Hamisi have been sentenced to ten years imprisonment each for gang defilement contrary to Section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006, and 1 year imprisonment each for threatening to kill a 14-year-old boy with mental disability in Kilifi County

The two were sentenced after Principal Magistrate Hon. D. Wasike of the Kilifi Law Courts ruled that the accused persons took advantage of the victim’s mental capabilities and committed the heinous act.

Justice Wsike stated that while he acknowledged their youth and possible mental limitations, the law must protect vulnerable children from such abuse.

“The court heard that on diverse dates in July and August 2023, during daytime in Roka location in Kilifi North Sub County within Kilifi County, in association with others before the court and with a common intention, Karisa and Hamisi defiled and threatened to kill a 14-year-old child,” ODPP stated.

The court was also informed that the victim suffered severe physical and psychological trauma following the incident.

The matter was prosecuted by Nancy Njeru, who urged the court for a maximum custodial sentence to deter similar crimes.

The prosecution also secured an order for the victim to undergo a two-year psychosocial support program under the supervision of the Probation and Aftercare Department.

Also Read: 3 Sentenced To Death Over Robbery With Violence, Rape

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021