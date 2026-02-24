2 Men Jailed for 11 Years Over Vandalizing KPLC Equipment

Two suspects have been sentenced to 11 years behind bars after being found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power and Lighting Company(KPLC) transformers and stealing energy equipment.

In an update on Monday, February 24, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two suspects were apprehended in Elgeyo Marakwet on July 15, 2025, by KPLC detectives.

The duo, Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, plunged parts of the North Rift and Western regions into darkness through a string of transformer vandalism incidents.

“The DCI welcomes the sentencing of two suspects who were found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power and Lighting Company(KPLC) transformers and stealing energy equipment.

“Amos Swahili and Ernest Kemboi, who had notoriously darkened parts of the North Rift and Western regions with a series of transformer vandalism, were cornered in Elgeyo Marakwet on July 15, 2025, by detectives attached to KPLC,” DCI stated.

On February 23, 2026, the Butali Law Court found both men guilty, ruling that the evidence presented proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt. Each was sentenced to eleven years’ imprisonment.

DCI also noted that Swahili and Kemboi will face additional charges currently pending at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts.

“While spending behind bars, the two agents of darkness will battle similar charges that are currently ongoing at Iten Law Courts and Eldoret Law Courts,” DCI added.