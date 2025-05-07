2 More Suspects As DCI Recovers Pistols Linked To MP Charles Were’s Murder

KDRTV Nairobi- DCI detectives have arrested two more suspects linked to the murder of Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Were.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DCI said the two suspects, Edwin Oduor Odhiambo alias Abdul Rashid and Dennis Sewe Munyasi, were arrested on Tuesday night following a police raid.

DCI noted that the two suspects led officers to Odhiambo’s house and they recovered two pistols and nine rounds of ammunition.

“Two additional suspects have been arrested: Edwin Oduor Odhiambo, also known as Abdul Rashid, and Dennis Sewe Munyasi. Upon their arrest, the suspects led the investigators to Edwin Odhiambo’s house, where two pistols, a Retay Falcon and a Sarsilmaz, were recovered. Additionally, nine rounds of 9 mm calibre ammunition were found,” DCI stated.

The detectives also recovered a bag and footwear matching the description of those worn by one of the suspects at the scene of the incident were also recovered. All items have been submitted for forensic examination.

“We extend our gratitude to the family and friends of Hon. Charles Were, and the members of the public for the continued provision of valuable information to our investigators, which has allowed for significant progress in this case,” DCI added.

Meanwhile, Were’s driver and bodyguard have been arrested over giving conflicting statements about the events before and after the shooting of the MP.

The two are said to be persons of interest in the investigation of the murder of the ODM MP.

Were was fatally shot on March 30 at a traffic light stop along Ngong Road. His driver and bodyguard were not injured.

An autopsy conducted by Johansen Oduor, the Chief Government Pathologist, revealed that Were was shot five times, with the bullets entering from the left side of his body.

