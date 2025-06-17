2 Motorcycles Torched Amidst Gen Z Nairobi CBD Protests

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Chaos erupted in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) today as motorcycles were set ablaze during a Gen Z protest on Koinange Street.

The incident, which occurred earlier today, involved the destruction of at least two motorcycles. One of the motorcycles reportedly belonged to an alleged goon.

The fires caused significant damage and disrupted normal activities in Central Business District of Nairobi.

The exact cause of the fires and the specific motivations behind the arson are currently under investigation.

Authorities have yet to release a statement regarding the incident or any potential arrests.

The protest, which appears to be the backdrop for the violence, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

The destruction of property, particularly in a public space like the CBD, raises concerns about safety and security.

The incident also highlights the potential for protests to escalate into violence. Further details are expected as investigations continue.