2 Mumias Level 4 Hospital Staff Arrested Over Bribery

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) detectives have arrested two Mumias Level 4 Hospital staff over allegations of soliciting and receiving a bribe of Kes200,000.

In a statement, EACC said the two suspects; William Mmasava, a Supply Chain Officer, and Linet Kavaya, a Biomedical Engineer demanded for a bribe to facilitate payment an X-ray scanner that had been supplied to the hospital.

“The bribe was allegedly demanded in order to facilitate payment for medical equipment lawfully supplied to the hospital. The Commission launched investigations following a report received on 16th May 2025 from a complainant whose company had supplied the hospital with an X-ray scanner valued at Kes1.4 million,” EACC stated.

According to EACC, the hospital had agreed to make payment in three instalments and had already settled the first payment of Kes500,000 on 17th April 2025.

However, on 8th May 2025, the complainant was contacted by Dr. Mohammed Munyendo, the Medical Superintendent at the hospital, who allegedly demanded a bribe of Kes400,000 to facilitate the release of the second instalment of Kes650,000.

The following day, the complainant met with Mrs. Braxides Bunoro, an Administrator at the facility, who reiterated the demand.

“Though the hospital deposited the second instalment into the supplier’s KCB account, access to the funds was restricted, and the complainant continued to receive coercive calls from Dr. Munyendo, Mrs. Bunoro, Mr. William Mmasava (Supply Chain Officer), and Mrs. Linet Kavaya (Biomedical Engineer), all demanding a bribe before the payment could be accessed,” EACC stated.

The complainant reported the matter to EACC which then mounted an operation on 21st May 2025 that resulted in the arrest of Mmasava and Kavaya at KCB Mumias branch shortly after they received a bribe of Kes200,000 from the complainant.

The two suspects were escorted to EACC’s Western Regional Office in Bungoma for processing and were later booked at Bungoma Police Station, where they are being held pending further investigations.

