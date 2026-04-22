2 Notorious Gang Members Arrested in Nakuru

Police officers in Nakuru West have arrested two suspected members of the notorious Confirm gang.

In a statement on Wednesday, April 22, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two suspects were nabbed following a tip-off from members of the public.

The two suspects who have been identified as John Omondi, alias Daddy, and Samuel Kamau, aka Pino, were caught while allegedly robbing residents.

“Police officers based at the Rhonda police station have arrested two notorious “confirm” gang members, ending their streak of violence in Nakuru West.

“Acting on a tip-off, the officers launched a targeted operation, arresting the duo, John Omondi, aka Daddy, and Samuel Kamau, aka Pino, red-handed, terrorising and robbing innocent members of the public,” DCI stated.

According to the DCI, the two had previously evaded arrest and are believed to be key operatives in the Confirm gang, a criminal group linked to a series of violent incidents in Nakuru West.

“Preliminary sleuthing links the duo to the infamous Confirm gang, a criminal syndicate that has been terrorising Nakuru West residents,” DCI said.

The investigative agency noted that the suspects are linked to a string of crimes, including Murder and Robbery with Violence.

The two now join their accomplice, James Nduati, aka Jemu, who was already arrested by DCI detectives and is in police custody.

The suspects are currently being processed as detectives tighten the noose, ensuring a water-tight case before they face the scales of justice in court.

“These arrests reaffirm the National Police Service’s commitment to dismantling criminal syndicates across the country through intelligence-led operations,” DCI added.