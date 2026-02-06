2 Other Kenyans Fighting for Russia Killed in Ukraine

Two Kenyan nationals recruited to fight for Russia against Ukraine have been found dead.

In a statement on Friday, February 6, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine said the two Kenyans were found dead in Lyman City, Donetsk region.

The agency said its personnel recovered the remains of two Kenyan citizens near the body of another Kenyan fighter killed in the same area.

“The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the bodies of two more Kenyan citizens who were recruited by the aggressor state of Russia to wage a criminal war against our state have been found in the vicinity of the city of Lyman in the Donetsk region.

“They are Ombwori Denis Bagaka, born on January 30, 1987, and Wahome Simon Gititu, born on May 21, 1991, whose remains were found near the body of another killed Kenyan mercenary, Clinton Nyapara Mogesa,” read the statement in part.

The Ukrainian intelligence noted that the two Kenyans were lured into Russia’s war against Ukraine from Qatar, where they worked for security companies with high, stable incomes.

The intelligence mentioned that the two men travelled separately to a recruitment centre in Yaroslavl over several weeks.

The agency alleged that an intermediary identified as Salizhan Almamet handled their paperwork and logistics, signed military contracts on their behalf and took control of key financial arrangements before they were moved onward for training.

“One of the key roles in sending the Kenyans to their deaths was played by Kyrgyz citizen Salizhan Uulu Almamet, who acted as the mercenaries’ representative. In particular, Almamet signed contracts with the russian occupation army on behalf of Bagaka, Gititi, and Mogesa in Yaroslavl, and also gained control over their bank accounts,” the statement read.

From Yaroslavl, the two recruited Kenyan citizens were sent to the Pogonovo training ground near the city of Voronezh.

DIU noted that Russia uses this ground for accelerated military training, sending recruits directly to units of the occupation army engaged in combat operations.

The agency said that within the same unit, a ‘penal battalion’ has been formed, where prisoners, disciplinary cases and foreign mercenaries are concentrated.

‘Bagaka, Gitita, and Mogesa ended up in the “penal battalion,” whose personnel, according to the testimony of russian prisoners of war, are used by the aggressor for “one-way” combat missions,” DIU said.

After a short training period, the Kenyan nationals were sent to Donbas to storm the city of Lyman. It is during this mission that they were eliminated by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

“For Moscow, they’re just cheap human resources that can be burned with impunity during the bloody assaults of its criminal war against Ukraine. The quick deaths of mercenaries are also an opportunity for “businessmen” in uniforms and recruiters to split up the “coffin” payments, as seems to have happened in this story,” Ukraine’s intelligence added.

This comes days after Clinton Nyapara Mogesa’s body was discovered by military intelligence officers at one of the captured positions in Donetsk.

Mogesa had lived and worked in Qatar before later signing a contract with the Russian armed forces and being sent to one of Russia’s assault units.

The Ukrainian intelligence noted that the Russian forces did not evacuate Mogesa’s body, and his family received neither compensation nor any explanation from the Russian side.