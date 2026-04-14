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2 People Shot Dead by Police During Protests in Embu

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

At least two people have been shot dead following violent clashes between protesters and police officers in Mbeere North, Embu County. 

The deceased were among a group of protesters who had taken part in demonstrations over the deteriorating state of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital.

The protests, which began peacefully, later descended into chaos, with sections of the Embu Highway blocked by the angry locals for hours.

Reports indicate that the police officers allegedly used live ammunition during the standoff, resulting in the two fatal injuries.

Several other protestors sustained injuries during the chaos and were rushed to nearby health facilities for medical care.

The killing of the two demonstrators sparked outrage among Embu residents and leaders, who have condemned the use of excessive force against unarmed protesters.

The protests come amid growing public concern over the condition of Ishiara Level 4 Hospital, which has faced mounting criticism in recent days.

Photos and videos of the medical facility shared online revealed its dilapidated infrastructure, including the deteriorating roofs of some of the wards.

The incident comes just days after people were shot dead after demonstrators attempted to storm a police station in Gem constituency, Siaya county.

Gem Sub-County Police Commander Charles Wafula, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased were part of a group demonstrating against the presence of a gold mining firm that has been licensed to extract gold in the area.

The protesters had initially blocked the Ramula–Luanda road before marching to Ramula Market and later forcing their way into the local police post.

During the unrest, the agitated crowd allegedly hurled stones, smashed windows, and set a tractor parked within the compound on fire.

“The individuals had organised a demonstration but did not notify the police. Our officers moved in to contain the situation, but the group began attacking both officers and the Ramula Police Post,” Wafula stated.

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