2 Police Officers Interdicted Over Boniface Kariuki’s Shooting

The National Police Service (NPS) has interdicted two police officers linked to the shooting of 22-year-old hawker Boniface Kariuki in Nairobi CBD.

In a statement, NPS identified the officers as Police Constable Klinzy Barasa Masinde and Police Constable Duncan Kiprono.

NPS said the officers are being processed at the DCI headquarters pending further action.

“The details of the two police officers arrested yesterday are as follows: No. 119413 Police Constable Klinzy Barasa Masinde and No. 117193 Police Constable Duncan Kiprono

“The two officers have now been interdicted and are currently being processed by the Homicide Team, DCI Headquarters, pending further action,” read the NPS statement in part.

NPS also said Kariuki is currently recovering at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) after undergoing emergency surgery.

“The victim, identified as Boniface Mwangi Kariuki, is recuperating in stable condition at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi following successful surgery.

“The National Police Service (NPS) deeply regrets this unjustified act and commiserates with the victim and his family, while reaffirming its full commitment to ensuring justice is served,” NPS added.

Kariuki was shot on Tuesday while selling face masks during demonstrations in the Nairobi city centre.

KNH CEO William Sigilai said that Kariuki was in a better condition than when he was admitted. However, he noted that he had not yet woken up and was still in the Intensive Care Unit.

“The CT scan of the head confirmed that a bullet had struck the left side of his head. The patient was then prepared for emergency surgery to mitigate his condition.

“The patient was wheeled into theatre where a complex and delicate surgery was conducted by a multidisciplinary team under the leadership of our neurosurgeon. The procedure lasted 2 hours. During the procedure, an object believed to be a bullet was removed,” he said.

