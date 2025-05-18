2 Robbery With Violence Suspects Arrested in Kisumu

DCI detectives in Kisumu, in collaboration with their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts from the Nyanza region, have arrested two suspects who have been running rampant across Yala, Siaya, and Maseno.

In a statement on Sunday, DCI said the two suspects, on May 12, attacked a victim at Kisiani market while on her way from a bar.

“A grey Toyota Axio suddenly pulled up, and before they could react, three machete-wielding men stormed out. The victim was yanked away like a lamb to slaughter, thrown into the waiting vehicle, while her cousin managed to flee,” DCI stated.

The gang sped off towards Kisiani Junction and later started demanding money through the victim’s phone as they drove deeper into the darkness.

The victim was found hours later at Daraja Mbili along Kiboswa Road, having been gang raped and her phone and other valuables stolen.

Detectives launched a manhunt following forensic clues that led them straight to Kisumu City Centre.

The suspects were spotted with a grey Toyota Axio KDA 019U, and the detectives followed them in a high-speed car chase.

The Axio, however, lost control and plunged into a pavement. The driver was arrested on the spot.

Following intense interrogation, he cracked, leading detectives to Obunga slums, where his partner-in-crime, John Okumu Owidhi, alias Matools, was also apprehended.

Further investigations revealed that the two suspects are jailbreak fugitives, long under the police radar.

The duo who are in custody are set to be arraigned in court as detectives widen the net to arrest more accomplices.

