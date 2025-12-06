2 Sentenced to 10 years in Jail Over Vandalizing KPLC Infrastructure

Two men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison or to pay a fine of Ksh5 million after being found guilty of vandalising Kenya Power equipment.

In a statement, KPLC said the two accused were handed over the sentence by the Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court.

“The Ndhiwa Senior Principal Magistrate’s Court has sentenced two men to 10 years in prison each or to pay a fine of KShs. 5 million individually for charges related to vandalism of electricity equipment and unlawful handling of power infrastructure,” KPLC stated.

According to the utility firm, the first accused, David Ochieng Lang’o, was arrested in July 2025 in a joint operation by Kenya Power-attached police officers and officers from Migori Police Station.

He was found with 10 jerricans containing oil believed to have been sourced from vandalised transformers. Despite his plea of not guilty, the court found the evidence sufficient, and the judge proceeded to sentence him.

The second accused, Godwin Omondi Oduogi, was arrested in April 2025 by Ndhiwa DCI officers after unlawfully disconnecting a customer.

Investigations conducted jointly by the Kenya Power team and officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that Oduogi was also in possession of a transformer fuse.

He, too, pleaded not guilty but was convicted and sentenced.

In delivering the judgement, the Court noted that the increasing cases of vandalism and power outages in Ndhiwa Sub-County have been a recurring concern to the communities and businesses.

The sentences were issued as a deterrent to would-be offenders and as a signal to the public about the seriousness of crimes targeting electricity infrastructure.

Kenya Power’s Security Services Manager, Geoffrey Kigen, welcomed the ruling, indicating that it is a testament of justice for customers and businesses who are left in the dark following the vices such as vandalism and other illegal activities on the electricity distribution infrastructure.

“This ruling continues to reinforce our commitment to safeguarding power infrastructure serving our people. As Kenya Power, we thank the Judiciary and the law enforcement agencies for their continued support in ensuring that justice is served in such cases,” said Kigen.