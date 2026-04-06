2 Shot Dead After Storming Police Station in Siaya

Two people have been shot dead after demonstrators attempted to storm a police station in Gem constituency, Siaya county.

Gem Sub-County Police Commander Charles Wafula confirmed the incident, saying the deceased were part of a group demonstrating against the presence of a gold mining firm that has been licensed to extract gold in the area.

Wafula noted that the protesters were from the Munungo area in neighbouring Vihiga County.

Reports indicate that the protesters initially blocked the Ramula–Luanda road before marching to Ramula Market and later forcing their way into the local police post.

During the unrest, the agitated crowd allegedly hurled stones, smashed windows, and set a tractor parked within the compound on fire.

As the situation escalated, police officers armed themselves and fired shots into the air in an attempt to disperse the crowd, but the effort proved unsuccessful.

“The individuals had organised a demonstration but did not notify the police. Our officers moved in to contain the situation, but the group began attacking both officers and the Ramula Police Post,” Wafula stated.

Police reportedly resorted to live ammunition as the situation escalated, and in the ensuing chaos, two youths were shot dead.

Siaya County Commissioner Norbert Komora blamed unnamed people from the neighbouring Vihiga County for inciting the demonstrators.

“Last year, they did the same at the police did not act,” said the county commissioner.

Meanwhile, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo condemned the violence and urged residents to pursue dialogue over the mining firm’s operations.

“If they have a problem with the investor, there are channels to be followed, not resorting to lawlessness,” said Odhiambo.