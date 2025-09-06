Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Suspected Fraudsters Posing as Safaricom Agents Arrested in Watamu

By

Published

FotoJet (16)

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two men accused of posing as Safaricom agents in an attempt to defraud a local businessman of money from his M-Pesa account in Watamu.

The suspects, identified as Alex Mutua Kisulu and Daniel Kioko Wambua, were nabbed after their scheme collapsed when they mistakenly entered the wrong PIN while trying to trick a trader into registering for Till Numbers and Pochi La Biashara services.

“The two, who had been roaming around Timboni and nearby areas, were caught after trying to trick a trader into registering for Till Numbers and Pochi La Biashara.

“Their plan fell apart when they entered the wrong PIN, exposing their scam. Detectives quickly moved in and arrested the suspects, identified as Alex Mutua Kisulu and Daniel Kioko Wambua,” DCI stated.

Detectives recovered two mobile phones, Safaricom-branded T-shirts, and application forms for Till Numbers and Pochi La Biashara, which the suspects allegedly used to execute their fraudulent scheme.

The two suspects were booked at the Watamu Police Station ahead of their arraignment in court to face charges related to fraud.

Authorities have urged residents of Watamu and surrounding areas who may have fallen victim to the suspects to report to the Watamu Police Station for assistance and further investigations.

“Residents of Watamu and nearby areas who may have been victims of the two are advised to report to Watamu Police Station for assistance and further police action,” DCI added.

Meanwhile, DCI detectives have arrested the prime suspect in the murder of Faith Kemunto, a young lady who was set to join Machakos University before her disappearance and tragic death in July 2025.

Faith had travelled home from Nairobi on July 27, 2025, in preparation for her university admission. On the fateful day, she left home to meet her boyfriend, Gidion Angisa, but she was never seen alive again.

Her disappearance prompted her family to report the matter at Nyamuri Police Station in Nyamira County.

Subsequent investigations revealed that Gidion had fled to Huruma estate in Nairobi, where he had been holed up before being arrested.

Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of Faith’s mobile phone. The suspect was escorted to Nyamira and is currently being held at Ekerenyo Police Station.

A body believed to be that of Faith Kemunto was later recovered, buried in a shallow grave by the roadside, and was exhumed after an exhumation order was issued by the Nyamira Law Courts.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021