News

2 Suspected Notorious Drug Traffickers Arrested By DCI

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have apprehended two suspected notorious drug traffickers in Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the two suspects Teresia Nduku a Kenyan, and Simba Kitwana Khamri, a Tanzanian national were arrested in Dohnholm Nairobi.

Following their capture, the two suspects guided detectives to their abode in the Manyanzani area in Tala Kangundo Sub-County.

“During a thorough search of their house, authorities unearthed a backpack with a cunningly concealed compartment housing cannabis sativa, alongside a digital scale and various incriminating documents,” DCI stated.

Investigation revealed that this is a unique type of cannabis sativa that originated from foreign lands and infiltrated Kenya via the Namanga border.

It was further revealed that the Tanzanian suspect came to Kenya as a maestro in skillful packaging and disguising the illicit drug in backpacks for distribution to consumers worldwide.

According to intelligence reports, the street value of 1 gram of this particular cannabis sativa is Ksh. 8000.

The DCI noted that more analysis will be conducted to unravel the distinctiveness of the bhang.

The two traffickers are in lawful custody, for processing before they are arraigned in court for drug trafficking charges.

Their arrest comes hours after detectives seized 245 long rolls of bhang, weighing 17.5 kilograms.

In a statement, DCI said a suspected drug trafficker was attempting to ship the package from Siaya to Mombasa County.

The suspect had packed 245 rolls of the foregoing substance under bunches of raw bananas to give the impression he was only transporting foodstuff.

The booking office attendant suspected the package and alerted the police who inspected the luggage and came across the rolls weighing 17.5 kilograms.

“Sensing something fishy, the attendant alerted the police, and a swift response was mounted. Upon opening the sack, the officers were greeted by a surprising sight a layer of raw bananas. But beneath the bananas lay a whopping 245 long rolls of cannabis sativa, weighing 17.5 kilograms,” DCI stated.

